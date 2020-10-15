TIF

Tiffany says sales rising through October

Tiffany & Co said on Thursday sales have been rising through October on strong online demand for its jewelry.

The company, which is currently locked in a legal battle with French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA over its sale, said fourth-quarter earnings are expected to increase by mid-to-high single digit percentage from a year earlier.

