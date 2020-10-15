Tiffany says sales rising through October

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N said on Thursday sales have been rising through October on strong online demand for its jewelry.

The company, which is currently locked in a legal battle with French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA over its sale, said fourth-quarter earnings are expected to increase by mid-to-high single digit percentage from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.