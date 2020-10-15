Tiffany says October sales strong as legal battle with LVMH drags on
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N said on Thursday sales have been rising through October with its business in the midst of a rebound, as the jeweler looked to counter claims from French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA that its prospects were "dismal".
The companies have been locked in a heated legal battle since last month after LVMH said it would walk away from its $16 billion deal to buy Tiffany, citing an official foreign ministry request to delay the closing of the transaction and worsening business conditions at Tiffany because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiffany said its sales in Mainland China were "extremely strong" and its business was recovering in the United States, boosted by strong online demand.
The company said fourth-quarter earnings are expected to increase by mid-to-high single digit percentage from a year earlier.
