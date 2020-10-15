Commodities
TIF

Tiffany says October sales strong as legal battle with LVMH drags on

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Tiffany & Co said on Thursday sales have been rising through October with its business in the midst of a rebound, as the jeweler looked to counter claims from French luxury giant LVMH that its prospects were "dismal".

Adds details on LVMH legal tussle

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N said on Thursday sales have been rising through October with its business in the midst of a rebound, as the jeweler looked to counter claims from French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA that its prospects were "dismal".

The companies have been locked in a heated legal battle since last month after LVMH said it would walk away from its $16 billion deal to buy Tiffany, citing an official foreign ministry request to delay the closing of the transaction and worsening business conditions at Tiffany because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiffany said its sales in Mainland China were "extremely strong" and its business was recovering in the United States, boosted by strong online demand.

The company said fourth-quarter earnings are expected to increase by mid-to-high single digit percentage from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular