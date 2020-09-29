Tiffany says LVMH countersuit attempt to avoid full purchase price
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N said on Tuesday LVMH's LVMH.PA countersuit to drop its $16 billion bid for the U.S. jeweler was just an attempt to evade paying the full purchase price.
Tiffany said LVMH had still not provided it or the court with a copy of the letter from the French government that prohibited the acquisition prior to its scheduled date.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
