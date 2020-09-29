Commodities
Tiffany says LVMH countersuit attempt to avoid full purchase price

Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday LVMH's countersuit to drop its $16 billion bid for the U.S. jeweler was just an attempt to evade paying the full purchase price.

Tiffany said LVMH had still not provided it or the court with a copy of the letter from the French government that prohibited the acquisition prior to its scheduled date.

