Tiffany Sales Growth Speeds Up in the Fourth Quarter

On Friday, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) announced accelerating sales growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs through Jan. 31.

Sales rose 3% after adjusting for currency exchange rate shifts and new store openings, compared to a 1% boost in the prior quarter. That result was at the high end of the updated outlook management had issued on Dec. 26.

Executives credited demand for higher value items -- particularly its gold and diamond offerings -- as boosting average spending while pressuring profitability last quarter. Gross profit margin fell to 63.3% of sales from 63.8% a year ago. Higher priced products carry a lower gross margin, management explained.

Image source: Getty Images.

The consumer discretionary retailer's operating trends following the close of the quarter are likely to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent store closings. The company lost nearly half of its retailing days in China since Jan. 24.

CEO Alessandro Bogliolo and his team said they are focused on navigating the company through this crisis following a strong finish to fiscal 2019. The company declined to issue an outlook for the current quarter or the fiscal year ahead, citing its upcoming merger with LVMH (OTC: LVMUY) that's expected to close by mid-2020.

10 stocks we like better than Tiffany & Co.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tiffany & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.