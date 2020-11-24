Tiffany posts smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue decline

Adds details from release, CEO quote

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the U.S. jeweler benefited from strong sales in China and a recovery in demand at home.

Tiffany said sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 30% to $382 million, mainly driven by a 70% growth in Mainland China. Sales in the Americas region declined 16%, much smaller than the 46% drop seen in the preceding quarter.

Tiffany also forecast mid-single-digit percentage decline in holiday quarter sales, while analyst were predicting a 3% drop.

"We had a strong third quarter .... which speaks volumes about the enduring strength of the Tiffany brand and gives us confidence as we enter the important holiday season," Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said.

Last month, Tiffany and LVMH ended a bitter legal battle and agreed to a new deal that would see the French firm buy out the U.S. jeweler at a slightly lower price of $15.8 billion, or at a discount of $425 million.

Tiffany's net sales fell about 1% to $1.01 billion in the third quarter ended Oct.31, beating expectations of $980.71 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

