Tiffany posts smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue decline

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the U.S. jeweler benefited from strong sales in China and a recovery in demand at home.

The U.S. luxury firm's net sales fell about 1% to $1.01 billion in the third quarter ended Oct.31, beating expectations of $980.71 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Last month, Tiffany and LVMH ended a bitter legal battle and agreed to a new deal that would see the French firm buy out the U.S. jeweler at a slightly lower price of $15.8 billion, or at a discount of $425 million.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.