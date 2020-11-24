Tiffany posts smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue decline
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co TIF.N, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the U.S. jeweler benefited from strong sales in China and a recovery in demand at home.
The U.S. luxury firm's net sales fell about 1% to $1.01 billion in the third quarter ended Oct.31, beating expectations of $980.71 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Last month, Tiffany and LVMH ended a bitter legal battle and agreed to a new deal that would see the French firm buy out the U.S. jeweler at a slightly lower price of $15.8 billion, or at a discount of $425 million.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTIF
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CIIG, Nikola, Tesla, United Airlines, Beyond Meat
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IDT Corp, Ashford Hospitality, Regeneron, Baozun Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioNTech, GSX TECHEDU, Reed's, Nano Dimension, Dada Nexus
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ideanomics, DPW, Ashford Hospitality, SmileDirectClub