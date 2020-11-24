Commodities
Tiffany posts smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue decline

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by French luxury giant LVMH, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the U.S. jeweler benefited from strong sales in China and a recovery in demand at home.

The U.S. luxury firm's net sales fell about 1% to $1.01 billion in the third quarter ended Oct.31, beating expectations of $980.71 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Last month, Tiffany and LVMH ended a bitter legal battle and agreed to a new deal that would see the French firm buy out the U.S. jeweler at a slightly lower price of $15.8 billion, or at a discount of $425 million.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

