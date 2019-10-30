Tiffany Got a Takeover Bid from LVMH. Other Bids Seen as Possible.

Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen reiterated an Outperform rating on Tiffany and boosted his price target to $160 from $107. While he is optimistic a deal could be struck, there is a chance it might not be the one Wall Street is expecting.

Tiffany stock got a boost this week on hopes that it might agree to be acquired, and while Cowen & Co. is optimistic a deal could be struck, there is a chance it might not be the one Wall Street is expecting.

The back story. Tiffany shares (ticker: TIF) are up more than 57% year to date, more than double the S&P 500’s 21% rise, although a good deal of those gains are related to the shares’ big jump on Monday, on news of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s (LVMUY) unsolicited takeover offer of $120 a share. And while some analysts think the company could hold out for a higher price, others argue that the shares look fairly valued, especially given its mixed earnings and the fallout of the trade war with China.

What’s new. On Wednesday, Cowen & Co. analyst Oliver Chen reiterated an Outperform rating on Tiffany and boosted his price target to $160 from $107. He cites comparable “luxury transaction[s] and our view on the long-term attractiveness of Tiffany franchise and brand equity,” for the target price raise—along with the LVMH bid.

“We continue to believe LVMH is a leading candidate to acquire Tiffany based on its financial capacity to take on more debt, strong free cash flow generation, and strategic interest to grow market share in the jewelry and watch category, demonstrated by its acquisition of Bvlgari,” he writes.

Looking ahead. That said, Chen doesn’t discount the idea of another bidder, given that Tiffany is an attractive asset and LVMH is already a formidable competitor in the space. “We believe all parties will be interested in Tiffany, given [its] strategic long-term importance and dominant position in bridal, gifting, and diamond sourcing and brand equity; furthermore, luxury competitors likely prefer that a key competitor such as LVMH does not add this attractive competitive weapon.”

That could mean a rival offer from Kering (PPRUY) or Cie. Financière Richemont (CFRUY). Kering has more financial flexibility, he notes, although Richemont “could generate more synergies given its leadership in jewelry and watch[es].” Still, debt associated with any deal would likely be a major factor dictating terms and investor acceptance.

If Tiffany doesn’t accept any bid, and remains an independent company, Chen writes that the stock could fall back to the $90 to $120 range.

Tiffany stock was down 0.4% to $126.29 Wednesday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

Write to Teresa Rivas at teresa.rivas@barrons.com

