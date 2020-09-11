Commodities
Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japan, Mexico authorities for $16 bln LVMH deal

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Tiffany & Co has received regulatory approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the Mexican competition authority for its contentious $16 billion acquisition by luxury goods group LVMH, the U.S. jeweler disclosed in a filing on Friday.

Earlier this week, Tiffany sued LVMH, after the French luxury goods giant told the U.S. jeweler it could not complete a $16 billion deal to acquire it because of a French government request and due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

