Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.86, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TIF was $115.86, representing a -13.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.42 and a 34.12% increase over the 52 week low of $86.39.

TIF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) and Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA). TIF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports TIF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.16%, compared to an industry average of -7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TIF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TIF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TIF as a top-10 holding:

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RBUS with an increase of 16.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TIF at 0.76%.

