Tiffany & Co. Q3 Earnings Retreat

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $78.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $94.9 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.01 billion

Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $78.4 Mln. vs. $94.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

