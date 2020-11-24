Tiffany & Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $119.0 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $78.4 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Tiffany & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $135.5 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.01 billion

Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

