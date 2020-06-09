Tiffany & Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tiffany & Co. (TIF):

-Earnings: -$64.6 million in Q1 vs. $125.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.53 in Q1 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tiffany & Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$64.1 million or -$0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $0.56 billion in Q1 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.

