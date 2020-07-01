TIF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $123.15, changing hands as high as $123.30 per share. Tiffany & Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIF's low point in its 52 week range is $78.60 per share, with $134.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.25. The TIF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

