News & Insights

Stocks

Tietto Minerals Announces Major Board Reshuffle

May 24, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

In a significant corporate reshuffle following a takeover bid by Zhaojin Capital, Tietto Minerals Limited announced the resignation of key board members, including the Managing Director and CEO, Chairman, and several non-executive directors. The changes reflect Zhaojin’s increased ownership, which reached 90.72% after a notice of compulsory acquisition for the remaining shares. The restructuring was confirmed during the Annual General Meeting, where Zhaojin’s nominees were appointed to Tietto’s board.

For further insights into AU:TIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.