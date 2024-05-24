Tietto Minerals Announces Major Board Reshuffle

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

In a significant corporate reshuffle following a takeover bid by Zhaojin Capital, Tietto Minerals Limited announced the resignation of key board members, including the Managing Director and CEO, Chairman, and several non-executive directors. The changes reflect Zhaojin’s increased ownership, which reached 90.72% after a notice of compulsory acquisition for the remaining shares. The restructuring was confirmed during the Annual General Meeting, where Zhaojin’s nominees were appointed to Tietto’s board.

