Tieton Capital Management, LLC Increases Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS)

Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 9, 2021 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.87% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in TESSCO Technologies, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is 0.0362%, a decrease of 32.3154%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 2,951,631 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 331,804 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376,653 shares, representing a decrease of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TESS by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 169,429 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,429 shares, representing an increase of 43.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TESS by 45.61% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. holds 92,068 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,620 shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TESS by 33.40% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 87,543 shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,356 shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TESS by 35.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Inc holds 68,886 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,336 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TESS by 67.79% over the last quarter.

TESSCO Technologies Declares $0.02 Dividend

TESSCO Technologies said on January 27, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 11, 2020 received the payment on February 26, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $4.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.64%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Tessco Technologies, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies products the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ('IoT'), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

