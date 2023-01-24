Tieton Capital Management, LLC Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)

Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,715,839 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 1.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 3,314,157 shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -97.53% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy is $0.12. The forecasts range from a low of $0.11 to a high of $0.13. The average price target represents a decrease of -97.53% from its latest reported closing price of $4.85.

The projected annual revenue for VAALCO Energy is $559MM, an increase of 78.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 115.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy, Inc.. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 20.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAALCO Energy, Inc. is 0.1296%, a decrease of 27.6108%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 39,176,286 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 3,131,627 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042,526 shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc /ks holds 1,500,475 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482,175 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 31.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,332,924 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586,880 shares, representing an increase of 55.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 36.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,215,098 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413,867 shares, representing a decrease of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 35.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,031,322 shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955,788 shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 29.81% over the last quarter.

VAALCO Energy Declares $$0.03 Dividend

VAALCO Energy said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ( $0.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022 received the payment on December 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the most recent share price of $4.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VAALCO Energy Inc., founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

