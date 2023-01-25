Tieton Capital Management, LLC Cuts Stake in Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)

Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Key Tronic Corporation. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Key Tronic Corporation is 0.0518%, a decrease of 10.4896%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.84% to 4,799,793 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Moors & Cabot, Inc. holds 171,150 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,050 shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTCC by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 98,493 shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc /adv holds 65,800 shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 52,699 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Osborne Partners Capital Management, Llc holds 42,300 shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,300 shares, representing a decrease of 35.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTCC by 25.59% over the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.