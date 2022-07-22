Tietoevry mulls spin-off of banking unit

Finnish IT services provider Tietoevry said on Friday it had started a strategic review of its banking business, which could result in the separation and listing of the unit.

The business, which has an annual revenue of 500 million euros ($509 million) and provides software for banking services, would be separated and listed in the second half of 2023, Tietoevry said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9824 euros)

