Tietoevry mulls spin-off of banking unit

July 22 (Reuters) - Finnish IT services provider Tietoevry TIETO.HE said on Friday it had started a strategic review of its banking business, which could result in the separation and listing of the unit.

The business, which has an annual revenue of 500 million euros ($509 million) and provides software for banking services, would be separated and listed in the second half of 2023, Tietoevry said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9824 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

