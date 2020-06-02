TietoEVRY, IBM drop arbitration cases, revamp co-operation deal

Nordic IT services house TietoEVRY said on Tuesday it had signed a new deal with IBM changing the scope and operating model of their co-operation and the companies dropping arbitration cases against each other.

"Following this new agreement TietoEVRY and IBM have no notices of arbitration," it said in the statement.

Last year both companies submitted notices of arbitration related to their co-operation.

