Tier One Silver Launches C$1.5 Million Financing

November 20, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Tier One Silver (TSE:TSLV) has released an update.

Tier One Silver is raising up to C$1.5 million through a private placement to further explore its flagship Curibaya project in Peru. Each unit in the offer includes a common share and a warrant, with the potential for accelerated warrant expiry depending on share price performance. The financing is set to close by mid-December, subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:TSLV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

