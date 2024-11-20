Tier One Silver Launches C$1.5 Million Financing

Tier One Silver (TSE:TSLV) has released an update.

Tier One Silver is raising up to C$1.5 million through a private placement to further explore its flagship Curibaya project in Peru. Each unit in the offer includes a common share and a warrant, with the potential for accelerated warrant expiry depending on share price performance. The financing is set to close by mid-December, subject to regulatory approvals.

