Markets
TDW

Tidewater To Nominate Robert Robotti To Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) said that it has reached a Cooperation Agreement with Robert E. Robotti and his affiliated and controlled entities.

The company has agreed to nominate Robotti to its Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting, and the Robotti Group has agreed to vote in favor of the Company's nominees and proposals at the 2021 Annual Meeting, as well as to abide by certain customary standstill provisions.

Tidewater said that, with the addition of Robotti, Board of Directors will increase from seven to eight directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular