Is Tidewater (TDW) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Tidewater (TDW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tidewater is one of 234 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tidewater is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDW's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TDW has returned 43.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.8% on average. This shows that Tidewater is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). The stock has returned 30.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Tidewater belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.3% so far this year, so TDW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Tidewater and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Tidewater Inc. (TDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.