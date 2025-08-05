Tidewater (TDW) Q2 EPS Jumps 55%

Key Points Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) rose 55% to $1.46 compared to Q2 2024, boosted by higher day rates and a foreign exchange gain.

Fleet utilization for the active fleet was 76.4%, but Free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved to $97.5 million.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), a global provider of offshore support vessels for the energy sector, released its earnings for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025. The headline news was GAAP revenue of $341.4 million. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) reached $1.46. Vessel operating margin remained above 50%. Despite this, management maintained a cautious outlook for the second half of the year due to ongoing market uncertainty. The overall quarter demonstrated solid progress in pricing and capital returns, anchored by strong contract coverage.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.46 N/A $0.94 55.3 % Revenue (GAAP) $341.4 million N/A $339.2 million 0.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $163.0 million $139.7 million 16.7% Free Cash Flow $97.5 million $87.6 million 11.3 % Gross Margin 50.1 % 48.0 % 2.1 pp

Business Overview and Success Factors

Tidewater operates one of the world’s largest fleets of offshore support vessels, serving oil, gas, and renewable energy customers around the globe. Its main workhorses are Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) and Anchor Handling Towing Supply (AHTS) vessels, which transport critical supplies, crew, and equipment to offshore drilling platforms and installations.

The company’s focus remains on fleet capabilities, high vessel utilization, and disciplined cost management. Recent years have seen significant strategic acquisitions, strengthening Tidewater’s presence in key regions like the North Sea and West Africa. The ability to secure high day rates, maximize contract coverage, and efficiently manage operating costs are among the most important drivers of financial results for the business. Exposure to a concentrated customer group and volatile regional markets such as the Americas and Asia-Pacific add complexity, making contract wins and cost control especially important for continued performance.

Notable Quarter Developments: Financial and Operational Highlights

Tidewater delivered above expectations on both revenue and profitability in Q2 2025. Reported revenue was $341.4 million. This was a 0.6% improvement compared to the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) jumped to $1.46, up from $0.94 in Q2 2024, supported by record-breaking average vessel day rates. Adjusted EBITDA was $163.0 million, including a one-time $11.7 million foreign exchange gain. A $27.0 million non-cash tax reversal also increased net income.

Day rates, a key metric indicating the average amount customers pay to lease vessels per day, set new highs in Q2 2025. For the entire fleet, the average day rate reached $23,166. – up 9.6% from Q2 2024. PSVs, which deliver supplies to offshore platforms, accounted for approximately 75.0% of vessel revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. Regional details showed average vessel day rates of $37,372 in Asia Pacific and $29,526 in the Americas. While rates rose, utilization dropped to 76.4% from 80.7% in Q2 2024. This shift was most notable in West Africa and Asia Pacific, where vessels were stacked (taken out of service), affecting utilization metrics.

Cost control efforts drove vessel operating costs (GAAP) down 5.2% compared to Q2 2024. Crew expenses were lower compared to Q2 2024. The company demonstrated strong cash generation as free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $97.5 million. Net cash from operations (GAAP) reached $85.4 million, allowing for continued investments and a robust share repurchase program. Tidewater bought back 1.4 million shares totaling $50.8 million during the quarter, reducing the share count by almost 3% between March 31 and June 30, 2025. After the quarter, a new $500 million buyback authorization was announced.

On the regional level, Europe/Mediterranean stood out, with revenue climbing to $99.3 million and utilization rising to 93.3%. Asia-Pacific also experienced reduced utilization, while the Middle East delivered improved performance both in revenue and margins. Results reflect a strategy focused on pivoting assets to tight markets with stronger pricing, and keeping core vessels busy while managing less profitable or older units actively.

Tidewater continues to emphasize compliance with international maritime regulations, maintaining ISO 14001 certification and adherence to environmental rules such as MARPOL (the international convention for pollution from ships).

External market and economic factors continued to weigh on the outlook. Management cited extended volatility in energy commodity prices, which affects client capital spending and project timing. Despite these challenges, 93% of full-year 2025 revenue guidance is already covered by existing contracts or options, providing a high degree of visibility in the near term. After the quarter, the company improved balance sheet flexibility through a refinancing, issuing $650.0 million in unsecured notes in July 2025 and arranging a $250.0 million revolving credit facility.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Focus Areas

Tidewater's management maintained its full-year 2025 revenue outlook at $1.32–$1.38 billion, with gross margins (guidance) expected between 48% and 50%. The company signaled that while the first half’s performance exceeded initial expectations, results for the second half of 2025 may moderate due to continued market volatility. The high level of secured backlog supports stable revenue, but any delays in customer activity, unplanned vessel downtime, or further regional weakness could affect the outlook.

Guidance is underpinned by strong contract coverage, with 93% of 2025 revenue already under contract or option. The company is not currently offering explicit guidance for 2026 but Free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation remain priorities. With the announcement of a new $500 million buyback authorization, Tidewater has flexibility to return capital to shareholders if accretive acquisitions don't emerge.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

