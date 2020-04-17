US Markets
TWM

Tidewater says Husky declares force majeure for PGR offtake agreements

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Tidewater Midstream said on Friday Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy has delivered a force majeure notice on offtake agreements from the Prince George Refinery because of drop in demand for refined products due to the coronavirus outbreak.

April 17 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream TWM.TO said on Friday Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy HSE.TO has delivered a force majeure notice on offtake agreements from the Prince George Refinery because of drop in demand for refined products due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies invoke force majeure when they cannot meet their contractual obligations because of circumstances beyond their control.

Tidewater said it is evaluating the merits of the force majeure, and expects its first- and second quarter earnings to be impacted by between 10% and 20%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular