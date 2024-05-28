Tidewater Midstream’s New Convertible Debenture Offering

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has released an update.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has launched a public offering of $75 million in convertible debentures, with a maturation date of June 30, 2029, and an 8% annual interest rate. The funds raised are intended for the redemption of existing debentures due September 30, 2024, and for general corporate purposes, including potential debt reduction. The offering, expected to close on June 4, 2024, will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc.

For further insights into TSE:TWM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.