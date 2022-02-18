Tidewater Midstream & Infrastrucure Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastrucure Ltd (TSX: TWM.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1.32, changing hands as low as $1.29 per share. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastrucure Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWM's low point in its 52 week range is $0.91 per share, with $1.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.