News & Insights

Stocks

Tidewater Midstream Boosts Debenture Offering

May 29, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has released an update.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has increased its convertible debenture offering to $87 million, with an option for underwriters to buy an additional $13 million to manage over-allotments and market stabilization. These debentures, maturing in June 2029, will pay semi-annual interest at a rate of 8.00% starting December 31, 2024. This move aims to drive shareholder value in North America’s energy value chain, leveraging Tidewater’s diverse infrastructure and marketing operations.

For further insights into TSE:TWM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWMIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.