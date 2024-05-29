Tidewater Midstream Boosts Debenture Offering

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has released an update.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has increased its convertible debenture offering to $87 million, with an option for underwriters to buy an additional $13 million to manage over-allotments and market stabilization. These debentures, maturing in June 2029, will pay semi-annual interest at a rate of 8.00% starting December 31, 2024. This move aims to drive shareholder value in North America’s energy value chain, leveraging Tidewater’s diverse infrastructure and marketing operations.

