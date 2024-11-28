Tidewater initiated with a Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets initiated coverage of Tidewater (TDW) with a Buy rating and $70 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TDW:
- Tidewater downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
- Tidewater management to meet virtually with BTIG
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Tidewater reports Q3 EPS 87c, consensus $1.09
- TDW Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.