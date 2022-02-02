Tidewater Inc.'s (NYSE:TDW) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Tidewater Inc.'s (NYSE:TDW) future prospects. Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$196m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$120m, the US$618m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Tidewater's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Tidewater, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 90% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:TDW Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

Underlying developments driving Tidewater's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 21% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

