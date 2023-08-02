Tidewater Inc. - (TDW) Price Target Increased by 18.01% to 72.62

The average one-year price target for Tidewater Inc. - (NYSE:TDW) has been revised to 72.62 / share. This is an increase of 18.01% from the prior estimate of 61.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from the latest reported closing price of 63.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tidewater Inc. -. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 12.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDW is 0.53%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 51,827K shares. The put/call ratio of TDW is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,906K shares representing 13.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,099K shares, representing a decrease of 17.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 5.09% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,139K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares, representing a decrease of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 3,728K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,064K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,811K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Tidewater Background Information

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

