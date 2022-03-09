Tidewater Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$37.93 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$29.25 million, or -$0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $105.18 million from $91.86 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$37.93 Mln. vs. -$29.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.92 vs. -$0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $105.18 Mln vs. $91.86 Mln last year.

