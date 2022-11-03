Tidewater Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tidewater Inc. (TDW):

Earnings: $5.80 million in Q3 vs. -$26.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tidewater Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.9 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.20 per share Revenue: $191.76 million in Q3 vs. $92.40 million in the same period last year.

