Tidewater Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.20 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $5.38 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.1% to $299.26 million from $191.76 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

