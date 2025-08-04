Tidewater Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $72.93 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $50.35 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $341.43 million from $339.23 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.93 Mln. vs. $50.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $341.43 Mln vs. $339.23 Mln last year.

