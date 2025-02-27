Tidewater Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $36.91 million

The company's earnings totaled $36.91 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $37.66 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $345.085 million from $302.658 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

