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Tidewater Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Profit

August 03, 2026 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $21.662 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $72.930 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $342.287 million from $341.431 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.662 Mln. vs. $72.930 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $342.287 Mln vs. $341.431 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.42 B To $ 1.47 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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