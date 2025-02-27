TIDEWATER Earnings Results: $TDW Reports Quarterly Earnings

TIDEWATER ($TDW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, missing estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $345,090,000, beating estimates of $344,040,673 by $1,049,327.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TDW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TIDEWATER Insider Trading Activity
TIDEWATER insiders have traded $TDW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- QUINTIN KNEEN (DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 41,615 shares for an estimated $1,999,921
- ROBERT ROBOTTI has made 4 purchases buying 23,214 shares for an estimated $1,105,630 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TIDEWATER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of TIDEWATER stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,390,951 shares (+42719.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,098,929
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,315,428 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,967,065
- FMR LLC removed 881,271 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,214,336
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 849,507 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,476,527
- NORGES BANK added 592,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,388,320
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 584,650 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,986,201
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 569,511 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,157,946
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.