TIDEWATER Earnings Results: $TDW Reports Quarterly Earnings

TIDEWATER ($TDW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, missing estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $345,090,000, beating estimates of $344,040,673 by $1,049,327.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TDW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TIDEWATER Insider Trading Activity

TIDEWATER insiders have traded $TDW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUINTIN KNEEN (DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 41,615 shares for an estimated $1,999,921

ROBERT ROBOTTI has made 4 purchases buying 23,214 shares for an estimated $1,105,630 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TIDEWATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of TIDEWATER stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.