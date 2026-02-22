Markets
TDW

Tidewater To Acquire Wilson Sons Ultratug Participações For Enterprise Value Of About $500 Mln

February 22, 2026 — 08:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) announced that it agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Wilson Sons Ultratug Participações S.A. and its affiliate Atlantic Offshore Services S.A. at an enterprise value of approximately $500 million, including the assumption of existing debt.

Under the terms of the Transaction, Tidewater will acquire all of the outstanding shares of WSUT for cash consideration to be funded from cash on hand.

The transaction was unanimously approved by Tidewater's Board of Directors and is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2026.

