News & Insights

US Markets
BP

Tides move oil spill away from Tobago to the Caribbean Sea, cleanup progresses

Credit: REUTERS/Office of the Chief Secretary -

February 14, 2024 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

By Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga

PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A week after an oil spill was first spotted near Tobago's shore, portions of the stain are moving in opposite directions into the Caribbean Sea, the island's emergency management agency (TEMA) said on Wednesday.

First responders and volunteers have been trying to contain the 12-kilometer (7.46 miles) spill, which emerged from a vessel that had capsized, to avoid impacting a nearby cruise ship port, Trinidad and Tobago's government has said. But the leak has not been plugged.

Satellite images and models suggest that waves might be taking some of the spill into the Caribbean Sea past northern Venezuela, increasing the risk that the oil impacts other beaches in Trinidad and Tobago that have coral reefs, TEMA's director Allan Stewart told Reuters.

"The satellite showed that some of it was moving into the Caribbean Sea, as well as some of the modeling," Stewart said, adding that an upcoming flight by Trinidad's Air Guard is expected to confirm the finding.

Trinidad's Coast Guard found that at least two vessels bound for Guyana - a tugboat and a barge - were involved in an incident that led to the spill, the National Security ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

"The barge was being towed by a tug, the Solo Creed from Panama," the ministry said, adding that it remains unknown whether any lives were lost in the incident. Authorities in Panama, Aruba and Guyana have been contacted by Trinidad and regional group Caricom to find more information as part of the investigation.

Photographs posted by TEMA on Tuesday showed progress on cleaning up Tobago's beaches. Approximately one-third of the 15 kilometers of shoreline on Tobago's Atlantic Ocean has been cleaned and the spill is increasingly under control, Stewart said.

BP PLC BP.L and Shell PLC SHEL.L are providing technical assistance and equipment, Stewart added.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Port of Spain and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Josie Kao and Aurora Ellis)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.