Ticktock starts on Twitter’s board, too

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Twitter board members’ jobs. After Elon Musk said earlier this week that he wanted to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media firm, a Delaware judge put a trial on hold to give him the chance to do just that. If he doesn’t close by Oct. 28, the judge will set a new trial for November. But a lot can happen in a few weeks, and as Musk has shown, every day that goes by without a deal is an opportunity for sabotage. Further delays put Twitter’s board in the hot seat.

The ruling Thursday night saved Musk from being forced to testify, affording him a delay of a trial that he sought months ago. It’s possible he’s genuine that wants to seal the deal, and he still may do that. But a banker testified yesterday that Musk hadn’t yet sent their bank a borrowing notice and had otherwise not communicated his intention to close the transaction, according to Bloomberg. Debt markets are still shaky, and that volatility isn’t expected to clear up anytime soon. So there is a chance the deal just doesn’t get financing.

Musk has mostly pulled together money by selling loads of Tesla stock and drumming up equity partners; the debt portion of his funding is just $13 billion. He could potentially fund the rest of the deal himself if he is so inclined. Still there are plenty of other unknowns, like what kind of recourse Musk wants to maintain against the board members if he does close the deal. And, in general, 20 days is eternity in Musk years. Trying to hazard his next move is a fool’s game, but a delay gives him time to figure out some new twist.

In the meantime, Twitter has to report earnings again, and shareholders are, yet again, left in the lurch. They are still without a deal and, now, without a specific trial date. Musk has avoided being deposed. He hasn't paid up. And it’s not clear he has an intention to do so. Investors in the social media firm are arguably worse off than they were last week. For that, they only have their leaders to blame.

A judge in Delaware halted Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk on Oct. 6, the night before a lawsuit against Tesla’s head was supposed to begin. The delay gives Musk time to finance his $44 billion deal for the social media company. The ruling removed the threat that Musk would have to testify under oath in the near term.

If Musk doesn’t close the deal by Oct. 28, the judge will schedule a trial for November.

