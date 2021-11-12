Markets
Tickets Go On Sale For United's Nonstop, Direct Flight Between Amman And Washington D.C.

(RTTNews) - United Airlines has opened ticket sale for its brand-new direct, nonstop flights between Washington D.C./Dulles and Amman, Jordan. The first flight takes off on May 5, 2022.

The airline claims to be the only North American carrier offering direct flights to Jordan from the U.S.

United will operate flights to Amman three times weekly with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. It includes lie-flat United Polaris business class seats with all aisle access and the United Premium Plus cabin.

The airline on October 14 had announced its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, offering five new destinations to serve next summer, including Amman. All new flights are subject to government approval.

The other new transatlantic destinations include Bergen, Norway; Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain; Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

The company expects next summer to be one of its busiest ever for transatlantic travel. United is planning to fly its largest transatlantic schedule in its history next summer with nonstop flights to 30 European destinations, claimed to be more than any other North American carrier.

The company further said that each day it is receiving hundreds of bookings for the four new routes to popular European destinations that were announced last month. United also announced the launch of seven routes that were interrupted due to the pandemic. In late October, it added five new flights to London's Heathrow Airport, which begins in March of 2022.

