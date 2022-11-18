Ticketmaster shares spotlight with Taylor Swift

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ticketmaster has a pretty bad seat for the Taylor Swift show. The company owned by $17 billion Live Nation Entertainment canceled plans to hawk general admission to the pop star’s “Eras” tour – her first in five years – after a surge in pre-sale demand crashed its systems. The mess has attracted an audience of lawmakers booing Live Nation’s market power. It also risks tempting Swift to turn the spotlight on Ticketmaster.

In 2010, U.S. trustbusters allowed Ticketmaster to merge with Live Nation and create one of the largest event businesses in the world. It attached certain conditions banning the company from pushing venues around, but the Department of Justice said in 2019 that Live Nation broke its promises. Legislators including Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar are pushing for an encore review of the deal.

Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen tried unsuccessfully to weaken Ticketmaster, but Swift might be able to move the needle. She pulled her catalog off Spotify arguing that streaming crushed the industry’s economics and took on Apple, prompting it to pay artists royalties during free trials for its music streaming service. Taylor Swift and Uncle Sam would be a formidable duo. (By Jennifer Saba)

