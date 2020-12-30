Ticketmaster is entering deferred prosecution agreement

Adds details from hearing

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ticketmaster LLC is entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government and will pay a $10 million penalty, a federal judge said on Wednesday at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court.

The three-year agreement is in connection with five criminal counts including wire fraud and various computer-related charges, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said.

Michael Rowles, general counsel for Ticketmaster, confirmed at the hearing that the company is entering the agreement.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.