US Markets
LYV

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

November 17, 2022 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.

Shares of Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV.N shares fell as much as 2.9% to $71.85 following the tweet on Thursday.

The online ticketing company faced Democrat U.S. senator Amy Klobuchar's scrutiny over sales practices after its website crashed Tuesday morning as millions of fans looking to buy seats for Taylor Swift's first tour in five years caused periodic outages and long wait times stretching up to three hours.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by KRishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.