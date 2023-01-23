Ticketmaster blames bots, learns lessons from Taylor Swift concert sale -testimony

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

"In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets," Live Nation Entertainment LYV.N President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold said in written testimony ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.