Markets
LYV

Ticketmaster blames bots, learns lessons from Taylor Swift concert sale -testimony

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 23, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

"In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets," Live Nation Entertainment LYV.N President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold said in written testimony ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.