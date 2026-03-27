TIC Solutions (TIC) Price Target Decreased by 23.70% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is a decrease of 23.70% from the prior estimate of $14.71 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.81% from the latest reported closing price of $7.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIC Solutions. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 19.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIC is 0.31%, an increase of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.91% to 178,253K shares. The put/call ratio of TIC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 34,360K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 19,168K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,569K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 17,708K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 88.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 500.65% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 15,231K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,256K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 14,836K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,242K shares , representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 101.23% over the last quarter.

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