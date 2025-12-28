Is TIC Solutions Stock a Buy After Cruiser Capital Initiated a Position Worth Nearly $2.8 Million?

Key Points

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated a new stake of 207,607 shares in TIC Solutions valued at $2.76 million as of September 30, 2025.

The new position represents 2.76% of the fund’s reported assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

This new position is outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025, Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC reported a new equity position in TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC). The filing reflected ownership of 207,607 shares as of September 30, 2025, valued at approximately $2.76 million, representing 2.8% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity holdings. The fund reported 57 total positions following the transaction.

What else to know

This was a new position, with TIC Solutions accounting for 2.76% of the fund’s $100.19 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: FTAI: $31.16 million (31.0% of AUM)

NYSE: APG: $8.62 million (8.6% of AUM)

NYSE: CRH: $7.53 million (7.5% of AUM)

NYSE: GFL: $5.58 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KINS: $5.06 million (5.0% of AUM)

The fund reported 57 total equity positions after this trade.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 14, 2025) $10.28 Market Capitalization $2.16 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.28 billion Net Income (TTM) ($55.54 million)

Company snapshot

TIC Solutions provides nondestructive testing, inspection, engineering, and laboratory testing services across the United States and Canada.

It operates a service-based business model focused on technical expertise and regulatory compliance.

The company serves industrial, infrastructure, and commercial clients with a focus on safety and quality assurance.

TIC Solutions operates at scale in the specialty business services industry, leveraging technical expertise and a broad geographic footprint to address complex testing and inspection needs. The company’s strategy centers on delivering reliable, regulatory-compliant services to high-value industrial clients, supporting operational safety and asset integrity.

TIC Solutions maintains a competitive edge through its comprehensive service offerings and longstanding customer relationships.

Foolish take

Investment Firm Cruiser Capital Advisors buying TIC Solutions shares warrants attention for a few reasons. The purchase represented a new position in the stock, and it was substantial enough to catapult TIC Solutions into the fund's eighth largest holding.

Cruiser Capital specializes in the financial and industrials sectors, so it's well versed in the companies to invest in for those industries. Its large initial position suggests a bullish outlook towards TIC Solutions.

The buy in the third quarter proved to be a good move. TIC shares soared to a 52-week high of $14.94 on Sept. 29. The company announced the completion of its merger with NV5 at the end of September, and rebranded from Acuren to TIC Solutions. It also forecasted wrapping up 2025 with $1.5 billion in sales, which tops the record 2024 revenue of $1.1 billion.

With its merger completed, TIC Solutions looks like a solid company to invest in, and with shares down from its 52-week high, now may be a good time to consider investing in the stock.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their U.S. equity holdings.

Equity position: Ownership interest in a company, typically through holding its common or preferred stock.

Reportable holdings: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to their size or regulatory requirements.

Nondestructive testing: Inspection methods that evaluate materials or structures without causing damage.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, often the S&P 500.

Specialty business services: Companies providing specialized support services to other businesses, often requiring technical expertise.

Regulatory-compliant: Meeting all rules and standards set by government agencies or industry regulators.

Asset integrity: The reliability and safety of physical assets, ensuring they operate as intended.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 28, 2025.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TIC Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.