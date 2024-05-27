Tibet Water Resources Plans Shareholder Meeting

Tibet Water Resources (HK:1115) has released an update.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. is set to hold its annual general meeting on June 27, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will vote on the approval of the previous year’s financial statements, director re-elections, and the appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting the directors authority to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s shares and to issue new shares, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

