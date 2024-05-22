News & Insights

Tibet Water Resources Plans Convertible Bond Issue

May 22, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Tibet Water Resources (HK:1115) has released an update.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 10% convertible bonds with a total principal amount of HK$90 million, due in 2024. The bonds, once fully converted, could represent about 6.15% of the enlarged share capital. Investors are cautioned as the completion of the bond issue depends on certain conditions that may or may not be met.

