Tibet Rhodiola Pharma obtains right to develop Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in China

Chinese firm Tibet Rhodiola Pharma holding said on Wednesday that it has obtained non-exclusive right to develop, manufacture, import or commercialize Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said earlier, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

